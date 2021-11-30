Take That, Jack Dorsey: Tech Blogger Says She Tweaked Twitter Feature To Receive Ethereum Tips

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 30, 2021 6:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Take That, Jack Dorsey: Tech Blogger Says She Tweaked Twitter Feature To Receive Ethereum Tips

Popular technology blogger Jane Wong has successfully added her Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet to Twitter’s TipJar despite the feature not being announced by the microblogging platform, according to a report by Decrypt on Monday.

What Happened:  Wong was able to tweak Twitter’s tipping feature that enables users to receive tips in the form of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or in fiat from other payment platforms, as per the report.

She succeeded in adding her Ethereum address to her Twitter tips button, despite the payment options feature currently not including the cryptocurrency.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Wong took to Twitter to suggest that Twitter users could try out the feature.

Wong is a Hong Kong-based technology blogger who decodes unreleased features from apps such as Twitter, Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – now rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc. – before they are officially announced.

Why It Matters: The news about Wong’s tweak comes on the same day that Jack Dorsey, a big supporter of Bitcoin, stepped down as CEO of Twitter.

Dorsey is widely regarded as a so-called “Bitcoin maximalist” and has refused to consider buying into Ethereum and other altcoins on several occasions.

In August, he had engaged in a war of words with supporters of Ethereum — the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization —  on Twitter.

In September, Twitter officially unveiled its Tip with Bitcoin feature using Strike, an application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin. The feature was initially rolled out on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS mobile devices.

It was reported in October that Twitter is working on rolling out the feature to Android devices too.

Price Action: Twitter closed 2.7% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $45.78, but rose almost 0.8% in the after-hours session to $46.14.

Ethereum is up 1.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $4418.42 at press time.

Read Next: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Buys More Bitcoin And Ethereum To Combat Inflation

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded largely flat Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.85% higher to $2.62 trillion at press time. read more
Why Coinbase Stock Could Rip Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally And General Market Strength

Why Coinbase Stock Could Rip Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally And General Market Strength

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was trading over 4% higher on Monday following Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), w read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), showed strength Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.65% to $2.56 trillion. What Happened: BTC traded 4.47% higher $57,218.96 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1.95%. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Recovery But Analytics Firm Says Thanksgiving Holiday Doesn't Bode Well For Cryptos

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Recovery But Analytics Firm Says Thanksgiving Holiday Doesn't Bode Well For Cryptos

Major cryptocurrencies traded higher Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 3.11% to $2.62 trillion at press time. read more