Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Buys More Bitcoin And Ethereum To Combat Inflation

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 29, 2021 11:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Buys More Bitcoin And Ethereum To Combat Inflation

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the New York Times bestselling book, "Rich Dad Poor Dad," says he’s buying more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to counter the effects of inflation.

What Happened: In a tweet last week, Kiyosaki called inflation a “tax on the poor and middle class” but claimed it was a way for the rich to get “richer.”

Earlier this year, Kiyosaki predicted a “giant stock market crash” would unfold in October 2021 and warned that holding stocks would prove dangerous. These predictions are yet to come to fruition.

Still, Kiyosaki’s perception of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge is not inconceivable. Recent data indicated Bitcoin’s 30-day correlation with tech stocks had fallen to near zero.

Since February 2020, correlation data suggested Bitcoin had largely been moving in tandem with the Nasdaq 100, which tracks a basket of the 100 largest tech stocks including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), As of November, the leading digital asset ended its 21-month correlation with the index.

BTC Price Action: On Monday morning at publication, Bitcoin was trading at $57,034.60, gaining 5.06% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has risen 4.77% to $56,964.00. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $58,267.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. read more
Buying The Dip? MicroStrategy Acquires $414M Worth Of Bitcoins, Taking Total Holdings To $3.57B

Buying The Dip? MicroStrategy Acquires $414M Worth Of Bitcoins, Taking Total Holdings To $3.57B

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics software and services, has been in the spotlight due to its strategy of holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on its balance sheet. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several Bitcoin-related and Ethereum-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Elon Musk's Appeal To Workers, New Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bitcoin Rebound, Apple Glasses, US Jobs Data: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Elon Musk's Appeal To Workers, New Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bitcoin Rebound, Apple Glasses, US Jobs Data: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more