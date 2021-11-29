 Skip to main content

Twitter Shares Jump On CNBC Report Of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Twitter Shares Jump On CNBC Report Of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey may step down from his executive role, CNBC reports.
  • Dorsey, an American billionaire technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist is the co-founder and CEO of Twitter. He is also the founder and CEO of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), a financial payments company.
  • Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management sought to replace Dorsey as CEO in 2020 before the investment firm reached a deal with the company’s management.
  • Elliott founder and billionaire investor Paul Singer was against Dorsey running both public companies, calling for him to step down as CEO of one of them.
  • Square shares jumped briefly on the news and are up 0.58% at $213.15 at press time.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 7.41% at $50.58 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

