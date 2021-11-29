Twitter Shares Jump On CNBC Report Of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey may step down from his executive role, CNBC reports.
- Dorsey, an American billionaire technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist is the co-founder and CEO of Twitter. He is also the founder and CEO of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), a financial payments company.
- Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management sought to replace Dorsey as CEO in 2020 before the investment firm reached a deal with the company’s management.
- Elliott founder and billionaire investor Paul Singer was against Dorsey running both public companies, calling for him to step down as CEO of one of them.
- Square shares jumped briefly on the news and are up 0.58% at $213.15 at press time.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 7.41% at $50.58 on the last check Monday.
