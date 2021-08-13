fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
367.53
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
355.27
-0.01%
SPY
-0.09
445.20
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.24
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
164.03
+ 0.01%

Jack Dorsey Pulls An Elon Musk As Bitcoin Bull Continues To Engage With Irked Ethereum Backers

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 13, 2021 6:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jack Dorsey Pulls An Elon Musk As Bitcoin Bull Continues To Engage With Irked Ethereum Backers

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, a big supporter of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has pulled a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-style move as he continued to hit back at supporters of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened:  To a question by an Ethereum backer on why he hated the cryptocurrency, Dorsey answered that his concerns about cryptocurrencies other than BItcoin are their founding principles, security and centralization.

Another Ethereum fan poked fun at Twitter and other large technology companies by saying that “Big Tech” is scared of Ethereum since it is a disruptor. Dorsey replied that Ethereum’s technology alone will not be able to disrupt “Big Tech.”

When a Twitter user accused Dorsey of having “thrown shade” to the cryptocurrency more than once and said he believes Bitcoin can play a key role in decentralization, Dorsey responded by saying that decentralization is not an “end goal” for Bitcoin.

Dorsey also replied to another Twitter user that while Ethereum has value to many people, it does not have value for things he is focused on.

See Also: Ethereum Trading Volume On Coinbase Outpaces Bitcoin For The First Time In Q2

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s trolling of Ethereum supporters is similar to the move by Musk in June, when he expressed his support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and took a dig at Bitcoin supporters, including Dorsey. Musk is a big supporter of the meme cryptocurrency.

Musk had engaged in a feud with Bitcoin supporters in May too, after he seemed to signal that Tesla might dump the remainder of the bitcoins it held.

Dorsey is widely known to be a so-called “Bitcoin maximalist” and has refused to consider buying into Ethereum and other altcoins on several occasions.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.8% lower in Thursday’s trading at $64.95.

Bitcoin is up 0.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $45,354.13 at press time, while Ethereum is up 0.1% over the 24-hour period to $3,126.99.

Read Next:

Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum See Rally Pause But Cardano Sticks Its Head Above The Sea Of Red

How to Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Defiance ETFs CIO Explains Her 'Very Bullish' Crypto Outlook

Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs, is very bullish on the cryptocurrency markets moving forward, she shared Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Jablonski told CNBC that she has been bullish on crypto for "quite some time" because she expects usage and adoption to continue to increase. read more

Coinbase Q2 Takeaways: Record Revenue, Coinbase Card, International Expansion, Hedge Funds Joining

Coinbase Global reported earnings after market close Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways from the shareholder letter. read more

Ethereum Trading Volume On Coinbase Outpaces Bitcoin For The First Time In Q2

What Happened: For the first time in the nine years since Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was launched, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) trading volume outpaced Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) on the crypto trading read more

Not Just Tesla, SpaceX, Elon Musk — Coinbase Is Also Finding Popularity With Hedge Funds

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) said in a shareholder letter on Monday that 10% of the top 100 largest hedge funds by assets under management are among its clients. What Happened: Coinbase said many clients have selected it as their “exclusive partner.”  read more