Twitter Is Reportedly Testing Bitcoin Tip Feature For Android

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 25, 2021 10:08 am
Social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is reportedly working on bringing its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Lightning Tip Jar feature to Android devices.

What Happened: This news came via a Twitter update from Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong is a technology blogger who decodes unreleased features from apps such as Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), and Twitter before they are officially announced.

Last month, Twitter officially unveiled its Tip with Bitcoin feature using Strike, an application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin.

“We’ll roll out to people on iOS first and then bring Tips to people on Android over the coming weeks,” said Esther Crawford, a staff product manager in a blog.

Once users enable the Tip feature on their profile, they can also add their Bitcoin address so others can copy and paste that address to a wallet of their choice and make payments directly.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is known to be immensely optimistic about the future outlook for Bitcoin, having previously described the digital asset as a way to protect against currency devaluation.

“Bitcoin changes absolutely everything,” Dorsey said to CNBC in June. “I don’t think there is anything more important in my lifetime to work on.”

Last week, Dorsey said his payments company Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) was looking to build a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

Price Action: As of Monday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $63,022.68, gaining 4.13%.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

