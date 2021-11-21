Shiba Inu Community Rejoices As Online Retail Giant Hints At Adoption

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 21, 2021 1:32 pm
Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — community expressed great enthusiasm as major tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) showed interest in the coin.

What Happened: Newegg's official Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) profile tagged Shiba Inu's official profile and its lead developer, asking for a direct message because the company has "got a question for ya."

The tweet follows a late April report by Newegg that the online retailer will accept Dogecoin as an official payment method on its website for consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home, and gaming products.

Newegg has accepted the world's first cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for purchases made on the company’s platform since 2014.

The development follows a recent analysis determining that an investment in Shiba Inu of just $15 would be enough to make its investor a millionaire if done early enough in the coin's history.

This would also mean that you'd be able to buy a Tesla with Shiba Inu, because a Las Vegas luxury car dealership just started accepting the token.

The coin is also now approaching an important milestone that will most probably be met this month, as more and more traders and investors join the ranks of its community.

