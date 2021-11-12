SNDL Stock Surges! Americans Getting High With Their Grandparents, New Thanksgiving Tradition? – Cannabis Daily November 12, 2021
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space
Survey finds 60% of cannabis consumers would gladly get high with their grandparents.
Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman kickstart a Cannabis Legalization Campaign.
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
- InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR)
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF)
- TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF)
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)
- NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media
Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.