SNDL Stock Surges! Americans Getting High With Their Grandparents, New Thanksgiving Tradition? – Cannabis Daily November 12, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 12, 2021 5:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SNDL Stock Surges! Americans Getting High With Their Grandparents, New Thanksgiving Tradition? – Cannabis Daily November 12, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Survey finds 60% of cannabis consumers would gladly get high with their grandparents. 

Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman kickstart a Cannabis Legalization Campaign.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

  • InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR)
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF)
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)
  • NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas