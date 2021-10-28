Matt Damon To Star In Ad Campaign For Crypto.com

Crypto.com is launching a global marketing campaign that will feature actor Matt Damon in advertisements for the Singapore-headquartered company.

What Happened: Damon will appear in an advertisement titled “Fortune Favours the Brave,” directed by the Oscar-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher. In a press statement, the company said the advertisement highlights its “own ethos, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.”

The advertisement is scheduled to run in more than 20 countries.

Crypto.com recently made a $1 million donation to Damon’s nonprofit Water.org and encouraged its users to support the organization’s mission of bringing safe water and sanitation to people in need.

“Much like what we’re doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to empowering people around the globe with the tools needed to take control of their futures,” said Damon in a statement released by Crypto.com. “They have built a crypto platform that is accessible and puts people first.”

What Else Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Crypto.com has also recruited mixed-martial artist Ronda Rousey, basketball star Carmelo Anthony, snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis, rapper CL and astronaut Scott Kelly for their marketing outreach.

The company added that its new campaign will debut during the Oct. 28 Fox Sports broadcast of “Thursday Night Football” and will be integrated across its portfolio of global brand partnerships that includes Formula 1, UFC, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens.

Photo: Matt Damon, courtesy of The World Bank / Flickr Creative Commons.