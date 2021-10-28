Coinbase Is The Most Downloaded iOS App In The US, Second On Play Store

Major United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is now the most downloaded mobile application for Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APPL) mobile devices, overtaking giants such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

What Happened: Coinbase is — as of the time of writing — the top allocation in all categories in the United States, with crypto services app Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) being sixth, according to data reported by mobile application data service SensorTower.

Since its launch in 2014, Coinbase's iOS application has seen almost 1.5 million downloads and a sudden increase in downloads over the last 48 hours.

Furthermore, SensorTower data also shows that Coinbase is the second most popular app in the United States on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store. Square Inc's (NYSE:SQ) crypto-enabled payment app Cash App ranks fifth and Crypto.com ranks seventh.

The news follows recent reports suggesting that Coinbase's stock is currently following Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) into consolidation and Citi analyst Peter Christiansen predicting that its price is headed towards $415.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase shares were up 1.76% at $317.15 late in Thursday's session.