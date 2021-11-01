These 6 Coins — Including A Dogecoin Knockoff And Shiba Inu — Gave Better Than 100% Returns In October

Here are 6 coins, which include some familiar names, that gave more than 100% returns in October.

Dogelon Mars (ELON): The meme cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the red planet shot up 3545.89% in the last 30-days.

At the end of October, the project’s Twitter handle celebrated the coin’s $1 billion market capitalization and its place on CoinMarketCap’s top 100 cryptocurrencies. At press time, the coin was ranked no. 94.

The ERC20 token’s creator said that it will constantly evolve. ELON was listed on OkEx late October.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The self-proclaimed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer rose 872.35% in October.

SHIB is now ranked ahead of DOGE in terms of market capitalization. At press time, the former had a market cap of $38.10 billion, while the latter was valued at $35.6 billion.

Growing buzz around a possible listing on Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and recent listings on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) platforms have been propelling SHIB higher recently.

The launch of Shiboshi non fungible tokens or NFTs has also worked in favor of SHIB prices.

Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT): The token of a blockchain that claims to be the first with data privacy by default has risen 263.62% in the last 30 days.

Last month, Secret Network announced a partnership with NFT marketplace Opensea on the launch of a one-of-a-kind Secret NFT collection in November. The collection features an undisclosed artist.

“The first NFTs of their kind, the Secret NFTs featured in this upcoming auction will offer buyers exclusive content viewable only to the holder – and that has also never been seen previously by anyone but its creator,” the project said in a statement.

The first auction is slated to be followed by a second — larger collection — that would be available for purchase and to mint by a general audience.

Decentraland (MANA): The token of a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain gained 263.43% in October. MANA rose to an all-time high of $4.69 on Saturday.

MANA’s most-recent ascent was fueled after Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) rebranded as Meta. This has led to an increased interest in the Metaverse, as per a CoinDesk report.

“MANA’s leading position in the metaverse ecosystem will likely be solidified further by Facebook’s move to rebrand and focus on building its own extension to the digital world,” said Denis Vinokourov, head of research at Synergia Capital, as per CoinDesk.

The Sandbox (SAND): The token linked to a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to sell and buy digital assets in a game format shot up 108.02% in the past 30 days.

Sandbox has been touting its own take on the metaverse lately and how it differs from Facebook’s “underlying business model.”

Fantom (FTM): The directed acyclic graph smart contract platform’s token has gained 107.4% in the last 30 days.

FTM soared in October as Layer 1 projects enjoyed the spotlight. Delphi Digital noted the increased flows from Ethereum to Fantom at the beginning of the month, while in September these had averaged $10-25 million a day. The research firm attributed the increased flows to a new yield farm.

At press time, the total value locked in Fantom was $5.61 billion, as per Defi Llama. At the beginning of October, the TVL was nearly $1.59 billion, a gain of nearly 252.83%.

