fbpx

To The Moon! Shiba Inu Lands On Coinbase

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 16, 2021 4:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
To The Moon! Shiba Inu Lands On Coinbase

Coinbase Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ: COIN) trading platform Coinbase just listed Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) following the recent integration on its professional trading platform Coinbase Pro.

What Happened: According to a Thursday Coinbase tweet, Shiba Inu is now available "on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps." Customers of the U.S.-based crypto exchange can now sell, buy, convert, withdraw and deposit Shiba Inu on the platform.

Many proponents of the coin view the listing on Coinbase as a significant development. The reason is what has become known as the "Coinbase effect." According to an April study, a token being listed on Coinbase results in an average price gain of 91% in just five days.

See Also: HOW TO BUY SHIBA INU

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) alternative with a circulating supply of one quadrillion. It supports projects such as a non-fungible token art incubator and a decentralized exchange known as Shibaswap.

SHIB Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000008219 at publication Thursday after gaining about 21% over the past 24 hours.

Image: Shiba Inu

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase Files Application To Trade Bitcoin Futures

Coinbase Files Application To Trade Bitcoin Futures

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange could soon offer crypto futures and derivatives on its trading platform. read more
This Rival Meme Crypto Has Outperformed Dogecoin In Last 3 Months

This Rival Meme Crypto Has Outperformed Dogecoin In Last 3 Months

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been outpaced over the last 90 days to press time on Friday by a rival meme coin. What’s Moving?: The self-described Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has shot up 29.17% in the last 90 days while DOGE has declined 15.52%. read more
To The Moon? Coinbase Pro Lists Shiba Inu

To The Moon? Coinbase Pro Lists Shiba Inu

Coinbase Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ: COIN) professional trading platform Coinbase Pro just listed Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). read more
Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course, Shooting Up Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course, Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 5.2% higher over 24 hours at  $0.256 in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? DOGE was down 15.28% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more