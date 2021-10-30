Elon Musk-Named Meme Token Dogelon Mars Gains Over 4000% in October To Reach All-Time High, Will It Beat Shiba Inu?

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 30, 2021 5:28 pm
The cryptocurrency token Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) reached an all-time high of $0.00000259 on Saturday. Gaining over 4000% after opening the month of October at $0.00000005.  

The so-called meme cryptocurrency is named after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk

According to the creator of ELON, it is a project that will constantly be evolving. Dogelon is an ERC20 cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain.

In terms of market capitalization, Dogelon Mars has gone up from $26 million on Oct 1 to $1.4 billion on Oct 30. 

On Oct 29 and Oct 30, the token rallied by more than 200% as it listed on OKEx and Crypto.com on Oct 29.

On Friday, the Dogelon Mars tweeted, saying "Thank you Martians for all of your overwhelming support to get us listed on OKEx.  It is only one of many stops on our intergalactic mission.  $ELON emissions are being transported to your wallets right now."

So will the Musk-inspired cryptocurrency beat Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)? That remains unclear. Shiba Inu rose by more than 850% in October to attain a market cap of around $38.50 billion and even surpassing Dogecoin itself.

On Friday, it outperformed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to become the world's ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Related Link: These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Rabbit' Coin Up 483%

Photo: Courtesy of PIxabay

