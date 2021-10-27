Voyager Digital Becomes First International Crypto Brokerage Partner Of Dallas Mavericks

Cryptocurrency asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQX:VYGVF) announced it has entered into a five-year partnership with Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks as crypto brokerage and international partner.

The two will work together to make cryptocurrency more accessible through educational and community programs, global activations and fan engagement promotions.

The partnership also includes naming rights to the Mavs Gaming Hub, the official gaming and event venue for the Mavs NBA 2K League team.

"Crypto assets and applications are changing how business and personal finance are done," said Cuban.

"We believe our partnership with Voyager will allow Mavs and NBA fans to learn more about Voyager and how they can earn more from Voyagers' platform than from traditional financial applications," he added.

In 2019, the NBA granted teams to provide international sponsorship rights outside the United States and Canada.

Last month Voyager announced a partnership with a four-time Super Bowl champion.

In August, the company acquired cryptocurrency payments company Coinify ApS.

Mavericks have already started accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment in March and have also accepted other cryptocurrencies on purchases of merch and tickets.