EXCLUSIVE: Voyager Digital's Stephen Ehrlich Unpacks Gronk Partnership, 'Reaching A Wider Audience'

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB: VYGVF) this week announced a partnership with a four-time Super Bowl champion.

What Happened: Voyager, which offers investors execution, data, wallet and custody services through its institutional-grade digital assets platform, teamed up with Rob Gronkowski — aka “Gronk” — on a brand ambassadorship and series of campaigns to bring crypto investing to the mainstream.

The initiative will bolster engagement opportunities, allowing fans to better express their commitment to the sport and Gronk himself.

"By partnering with such an inspirational athlete and cultural figure like Rob Gronkowski, we can engage our community in a new and exciting way, while also reaching a wider audience,” said Stephen Ehrlich in an exclusive response to Benzinga.

The partnership solidifies Voyager’s message that digital assets are for everyone.

“We are committed to making this industry more accessible to people who are curious or just starting on their journey," Erlich said. "This is a prime example of how crypto is gaining mainstream traction and is evolving overall."

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency did a great job of exposing the masses to the potential decentralized finance — colloquially referred to as DeFi — has in resolving a lot of social issues that flow into finance.

As an innovator in cryptocurrency and DeFi, broadly, Voyager enables market participants the ability to invest and reap the benefits of this new wave of innovation.

"The Voyager app is so easy to use right from the start. It has a big selection of over sixty different coins and pays up to 12% annual rewards, depending on the coins you hold," Gronkowski said in the release. "When I looked at the competition, it seemed like a no-brainer. Together, Voyager and I are bringing crypto to everyone."

Going Forward: Gronkowski, considered by many to be the greatest tight end in history, was the first professional football player to launch his own series of non-fungible tokens or NFTs in March of this year.

With this new relationship, Gronk will become a Voyager ambassador, bearing a stake in the firm’s commitment to making crypto accessible, and a participant of Voyager’s Loyalty Program, through his ownership of Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX).

"This partnership highlights how crypto is becoming part of our everyday lives, whether it's in sports, payments, contracts, or art,” Ehrlich added. “We want to show the world that crypto has a place in everyone's lives and that it's a powerful wealth-building tool with real utility. This collaboration is the ultimate blend of two major industries — crypto and sports — and makes crypto more accessible to all.”