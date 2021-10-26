fbpx

Huge News From Jushi and Sundial — Cannabis Daily October 25, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
October 25, 2021 10:51 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Super exciting Benzinga News!

Beringer Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Benzinga: What You Need To Know

Check out the video playlist from the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on October 14-15 in New York.

Canadian cannabis sales increased 44% in August to record $357 million.

Jushi Holdings To Borrow Up To $100M From Sundial Growers’ Sunstream

Tune in for more news about the following public companies:

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)

Sundial Growers(NASDAQ:SNDL)

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

High Tide(NASDAQ:HITI)

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR)

Fire & Flower Holdings(OTCQX:FFLWF)

Ayr Wellness(OTCQX:AYRWF)

 

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

