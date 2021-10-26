Huge News From Jushi and Sundial — Cannabis Daily October 25, 2021
Canadian cannabis sales increased 44% in August to record $357 million.
Jushi Holdings To Borrow Up To $100M From Sundial Growers’ Sunstream
Tune in for more news about the following public companies:
Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)
Sundial Growers(NASDAQ:SNDL)
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
High Tide(NASDAQ:HITI)
Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR)
Fire & Flower Holdings(OTCQX:FFLWF)
Ayr Wellness(OTCQX:AYRWF)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
