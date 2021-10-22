Has Shiba Inu Lost Its Steam In Favor Of Bounce Token And Baby Bitcoin?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.34% lower at $0.00002735 over 24 hours early Friday morning.

What’s Moving? SHIB has gained 4.89% over a seven-day trailing period.

The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer fell 1.81% and 3.72% against Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively, over 24 hours.

Over the past 90 days, SHIB has run up 322.88% and over the last 30 days, it has appreciated 286.96%.

At press time, SHIB traded 29.53% lower than its all-time high of $0.0000388 it touched in May.

Why Is It Moving? SHIB declined alongside DOGE on Friday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.56% to $2.58 trillion.

SHIB did not see high interest on Twitter as it was mentioned in 1,491 tweets at press time, as per Cointrendz data.

The two top trending coins — Bitcoin and Ethereum — were mentioned in 11,209 and 5,996 tweets, respectively. DOGE saw higher interest on Twitter than SHIB as well and was mentioned in 2,775 tweets.

As Shiba Inu rally fizzles out, investors seem to be setting their sights on other meme coins such as Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC), the self-described “Prince of Crypto” and Bounce Token (CRYPTO: AUCTION).

BBTC traded 44.93% higher over 24 hours at $0.00000001614, it has run up 1037.35% over the last seven days. AUCTION traded 14.36% higher at $52.53, it has gained 67% for the week.

The project behind Baby Bitcoin said it has plans to collaborate with different global organizations that work to alleviate child poverty.

