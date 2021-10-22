fbpx

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Slumping Today But This Bitcoin Meme-Themed Knockoff Coin Is Striking Major Gains

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 22, 2021 12:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Slumping Today But This Bitcoin Meme-Themed Knockoff Coin Is Striking Major Gains

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) meme-themed knockoff Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC) continued to rally as of Thursday night, while meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) retreated.

What Happened: Baby Bitcoin was up 205.84% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000002069 at press time.

The altcoin has surged 214.94% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 210.93% against Ethereum.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2453 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has lost 4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002734.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down almost 5.9% from its all-time high of $66,930.39 reached on Oct. 20.

Why It Matters: The project behind Baby Bitcoin says it plans to collaborate economically with global organizations to alleviate child poverty.

The token, which calls itself the “Prince of Crypto,” says on its website that it is working around various projects, including its online radio, lotteries and solidarity non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Baby Bitcoin took to Twitter to announce it plans to introduce a third lottery following the success of the first two.

The token also said has reached 18,000 currency holders.

Read Next: Bitcoin Rally Takes A Breather Taking Ethereum, Dogecoin Down With It But These Coins Are Still Up

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Rally Takes A Breather Taking Ethereum, Dogecoin Down With It But These Coins Are Still Up

Bitcoin Rally Takes A Breather Taking Ethereum, Dogecoin Down With It But These Coins Are Still Up

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is taking a breather Thursday night after charting all-time highs this week, with the global cryptocurrency market cap declining 7.98% to $2.43 trillion. read more
Could 'Bitcoin $69,420' Be A Signature Meme Event For The Cryptocurrency?

Could 'Bitcoin $69,420' Be A Signature Meme Event For The Cryptocurrency?

The most valuable cryptocurrency is seeing a rise in valuation that took the coin to record highs on Wednesday. The price of the coin is now approaching potential max meme potential. read more
How to Buy Bitcoin with Credit Card – Beginner's Guide

How to Buy Bitcoin with Credit Card – Beginner's Guide

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Daily: You Asked, We Answered! What’s happening with Ethereum? read more