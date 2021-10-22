fbpx

Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 21, 2021 11:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) continued to move ever higher even as major cryptocurrencies slipped into the red on Thursday night.

What’s Moving? SOL rose 8.33% to $201.11 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, SOL has shot up 35.19%.

Against major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), SOL rose 12.85% and 11.42%.

Solana has racked up impressive year-to-date gains of 10891.33%.

At press time, SOL traded 5.87% below the all-time high of $214.96 it touched last month.

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

Why Is It Moving? SOL’s rise comes even as major coins plunged on Thursday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.07% to $2.58 trillion.

Solana attracted high interest from retail investors at press time and was seen trending on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Stocktwits, and Twitter.

On Twitter, it was the third most trending cryptocurrency and was mentioned in 4,805 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The top two trending cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, were mentioned in 10,771 and 5,935 tweets respectively. 

Solana benefitted from the Smart Contract Layer 1 (L1) rally that continues to “run hot” in October, as per Delphi Digital, an independent research boutique.

“Most L1 tokens (especially SOL) experienced a strong catch-up move [on Thursday],” Delphi Digital wrote in an emailed note. 

Among Solana coin news, the project announced the beta launch of “Squads” a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) generator. Two versions of Squads will be coming to the mainnet and devnet on Nov. 9, as per a project blog.

Read Next: Bitcoin Rally Takes A Breather Taking Ethereum, Dogecoin Down With It But These Coins Are Still Up

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Daily: You Asked, We Answered! What’s happening with Ethereum? read more
Why Is Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shooting Higher Today?

Why Is Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shooting Higher Today?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) rose 6.78% over 24 hours to $56.14 on Wednesday night. What’s Moving? The decentralized open-source network, which maintains the original history of the Ethereum network post a 2015 fork, has risen 4.62% over the last seven days. read more
As Bitcoin Scales New Heights, Jack Dorsey's 'Cryptic' Crypto Tweets Keep The Twitterverse Guessing

As Bitcoin Scales New Heights, Jack Dorsey's 'Cryptic' Crypto Tweets Keep The Twitterverse Guessing

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a new high amid the momentum imparted by the launch of the first U.S. read more
5 Top Shiba Inu Cryptocurrencies From Best To Worst: Dogecoin, Floki And More

5 Top Shiba Inu Cryptocurrencies From Best To Worst: Dogecoin, Floki And More

The success of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) inspired a number of imitators, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more