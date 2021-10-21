Institutional Investors Dive in Head First as Crypto Goes Mainstream

Photo by Pierre Borthiry on Unsplash

Cryptocurrency has indeed arguably gone mainstream. Celebrities and CEOs alike are tweeting about exciting trends in the market or setting them themselves. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) head, Elon Musk, has deemed himself the Dogefather, moving DOGE’s price with a tweet. Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bill Gates has weighed in, calling Bitcoin “a technological tour de force.” Paris Hilton, Kanye West, Mike Tyson and Gwyneth Paltrow are just a few celebrities who have openly talked about their excitement surrounding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and other altcoins.

And this excitement isn’t restricted to just individuals. Large institutions like UBS (NYSE:UBS) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) have Bitcoin holdings. And this trend is accelerating. According to Bloomberg, over $17 billion of institutional capital has been invested this year alone. A survey by Nickel Digital Asset Management showed 82% of those investors are looking to increase their exposure in the next 2 years.

With this institutional investment has come even more interest from the general public and high net worth individuals (HNWI) that were too risk-averse to justify entering earlier. Just 3 years ago, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies was around $230 billion. Today, that number is over $2.2 trillion. The market is robust and growing rapidly.

A vast ecosystem of businesses has sprung up servicing the crypto market. The main vehicle of investment for most of the public is a centralized exchange. These exchanges, like Binance, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) or Kraken allow users to buy and sell coins using fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

Altrady Helps Manage Crypto Exchanges

As the market has matured and grown, so too have these exchanges. Investors have myriad options to choose from, and many offer a pro version of the product. For a lot of investors, the choice is confusing. Which exchange is the best? What if I like one, but it doesn’t have a coin I’m interested in?

Altrady crypto trading platform is trying to solve this dilemma. It allows users to trade across multiple exchanges at once. Users can connect their accounts from different exchanges and track everything in 1 place. An Altrady account means users can be sure they are getting the best rate. They can hold their balance of a single coin, say ETH, across multiple exchanges to hedge against the threat of a single exchange collapsing.

With the ceiling seemingly nowhere in sight, it is an exciting time for investors to enter the market. The best time to have bought Bitcoin would have been in 2008. The next best time may be right now.