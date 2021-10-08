What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.4% higher at $0.24 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has risen 19.52% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE moved 1.86% higher against Bitcoin and fell 0.86% against Ethereum over 24 hours.

In the last 90 days, DOGE has gained 11.8%, and since the year began it has skyrocketed 4164.07%.

DOGE is currently trading 67.06% below the all-time high of $0.74 it reached in May.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was trading mostly flat on Thursday in tandem with other major coins, a trend which extended into the early hours of Friday when the global cryptocurrency market cap fell marginally by 0.44% to $2.28 trillion.

DOGE saw low interest on Twitter at press time and was mentioned in just 1,070 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

Twitter users showed the highest interest in BTC and SHIBA INU, which were mentioned in 5,953 and 5,288 tweets, respectively.

DOGE was the top trending cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap at press time. The action in the cryptocurrency market has shifted to decentralized finance or DeFi and Layer 1 tokens, as major cryptocurrencies like BTC take a breather.

Announcements surrounding incentives that attract yield farmers have led to an increase in total value locked of some DeFi projects, as per Delphi Digital, an independent research firm.

Public, an emerging rival of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), said Thursday that crypto trading features will be rolled out in the next few weeks, which will allow its users to trade DOGE along with a slew of other cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin acceptance got a boost earlier this week when AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said the cinema chain would accept DOGE for the sale of digital gift cards which can be used in theaters.

The youth-focused fashion retailer PacSun also said this week that it was enabling DOGE purchases.

