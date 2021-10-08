fbpx

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 8, 2021 6:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.4% higher at $0.24 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has risen 19.52% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE moved 1.86% higher against Bitcoin and fell 0.86% against Ethereum over 24 hours.

In the last 90 days, DOGE has gained 11.8%, and since the year began it has skyrocketed 4164.07%.

DOGE is currently trading 67.06% below the all-time high of $0.74 it reached in May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was trading mostly flat on Thursday in tandem with other major coins, a trend which extended into the early hours of Friday when the global cryptocurrency market cap fell marginally by 0.44% to $2.28 trillion.

DOGE saw low interest on Twitter at press time and was mentioned in just 1,070 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

Twitter users showed the highest interest in BTC and SHIBA INU, which were mentioned in 5,953 and 5,288 tweets, respectively.

DOGE was the top trending cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap at press time. The action in the cryptocurrency market has shifted to decentralized finance or DeFi and Layer 1 tokens, as major cryptocurrencies like BTC take a breather.

Announcements surrounding incentives that attract yield farmers have led to an increase in total value locked of some DeFi projects, as per Delphi Digital, an independent research firm.

See Also: Litecoin Turns 10: Here's How Much You Would Have Made If You Stuck With The Coin From The Start

Public, an emerging rival of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), said Thursday that crypto trading features will be rolled out in the next few weeks, which will allow its users to trade DOGE along with a slew of other cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin acceptance got a boost earlier this week when AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said the cinema chain would accept DOGE for the sale of digital gift cards which can be used in theaters.

The youth-focused fashion retailer PacSun also said this week that it was enabling DOGE purchases.

Read Next: Bitcoin-Centric E-Commerce Website Bitplaza Considers Adding New Cryptos Including Dogecoin

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Shiba Inu Crashing Today?

Why Is Shiba Inu Crashing Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 26.9% lower at $0.00002245 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? Over the last seven-day period, SHIB has soared 213.23%. read more
AMC Is Playing '3-Dimensional Chess,' Says CEO Adam Aron Ahead Of 'No Time To Die' Opening Weekend

AMC Is Playing '3-Dimensional Chess,' Says CEO Adam Aron Ahead Of 'No Time To Die' Opening Weekend

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron has seemingly taken a dig at people who are predicting that the days of seeing movies in theatres are over. read more
As Shiba Inu Crashes, These Dogecoin Knockoffs Are Still Striking Massive Gains

As Shiba Inu Crashes, These Dogecoin Knockoffs Are Still Striking Massive Gains

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs such as Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), Baby Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBAINU) and SafeMoon Inu (CRYPTO: SMI) are seeing massive gains on Thursday night even as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Largely Muted As Action Shifts To L1s And DeFi

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Largely Muted As Action Shifts To L1s And DeFi

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is taking a breather after running up yesterday as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.65% to $2.29 trillion. read more