fbpx

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 7, 2021 2:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Cryptocurrency is making its latest push into the mainstream as New York-based brokerage Public.com lists multiple digital assets for trade. 

See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

What Happened: According to a Thursday announcement, Public now offers Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) and ZCash (CRYPTO: ZEC) trading.

The crypto trading features will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks.

Public's crypto trading features are powered by partner firm Apex Crypto. Since the latter firm does not hold a BitLicense in New York, cryptocurrency trading features will not be available in the Empire State. Apex is tasked with both crypto custody and trade execution.

Public is a new trading app and adding cryptocurrency support may be an attempt to take on retail-driven trading behemoth Robinhood.

In mid-February, Public.com raised $220 million in a Series D funding round, bringing the total funding to date to $310 million and taking the company's valuation to $1.2 billion.

Public also abandoned the controversial payment for order flow practice that attracted criticism to Robinhood for potentially giving its users less-than-optimal trade prices.

See Also: BEST CRYPTOCURRENCIES IN 2021

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Cardano's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Cardano's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has increased 4.61% over the past 24 hours to $2.32. Over the past week, ADA has experienced an uptick of over 10.0%, moving from $2.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.09. read more
EXCLUSIVE: The 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Hasn't Sold A Single DOGE — Here Are His New Bets

EXCLUSIVE: The 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Hasn't Sold A Single DOGE — Here Are His New Bets

In an interview with Benzinga, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) millionaire Glauber Contessoto said he still owns every single DOGE he has bought so far and shared his price prediction and new investments. read more
Bitcoin Reclaims $51,000 Level, Becomes 2021's Top Performing Asset Class

Bitcoin Reclaims $51,000 Level, Becomes 2021's Top Performing Asset Class

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) strong recovery over the course of the third quarter has made it the best performing asset year-to-date. read more
Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Wall Street banking giant Bank Of America called blockchain the “most exciting new market in years” in a new research report. What Happened: On Monday, BofA published a digital asset primer stating that the market has become too large to ignore. read more