Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Cryptocurrency is making its latest push into the mainstream as New York-based brokerage Public.com lists multiple digital assets for trade.

See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

What Happened: According to a Thursday announcement, Public now offers Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) and ZCash (CRYPTO: ZEC) trading.

The crypto trading features will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks.

Public's crypto trading features are powered by partner firm Apex Crypto. Since the latter firm does not hold a BitLicense in New York, cryptocurrency trading features will not be available in the Empire State. Apex is tasked with both crypto custody and trade execution.

Public is a new trading app and adding cryptocurrency support may be an attempt to take on retail-driven trading behemoth Robinhood.

In mid-February, Public.com raised $220 million in a Series D funding round, bringing the total funding to date to $310 million and taking the company's valuation to $1.2 billion.

Public also abandoned the controversial payment for order flow practice that attracted criticism to Robinhood for potentially giving its users less-than-optimal trade prices.

See Also: BEST CRYPTOCURRENCIES IN 2021