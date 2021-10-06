fbpx

Such Fashion, Much Wow! You Can Now Buy Clothes At Pacsun With Dogecoin And These Cryptos

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 6, 2021 6:28 am
Youth-focused fashion retailer Pacsun is enabling online shoppers to buy clothes using Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies through a partnership with blockchain payment provider BitPay.

What Happened: Pacsun said it will support 11 cryptocurrencies under BitPay, including Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, and five U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

Pacsun said it made the decision to accept payments in cryptocurrencies in response to an increasing desire towards cryptocurrency from the Gen Z audience, the company’s primary consumer.

Why It Matters: BitPay’s deal with Pacsun comes just a week after the company announced a partnership with point-of-sale provider Verifone to make cryptocurrency payments a reality at major U.S. retailers.

Verifone’s list of clients includes Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) owned Whole Foods.

Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment option by companies has gained momentum this year. It was reported last month, citing CryptWerk data, that the meme cryptocurrency can now be spent at 1,704 merchants.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up almost 9.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2604 at press time.

Photo: Courtesy of Phillip Pessar on Flickr

