Such Fashion, Much Wow! You Can Now Buy Clothes At Pacsun With Dogecoin And These Cryptos

Youth-focused fashion retailer Pacsun is enabling online shoppers to buy clothes using Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies through a partnership with blockchain payment provider BitPay.

What Happened: Pacsun said it will support 11 cryptocurrencies under BitPay, including Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, and five U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Pacsun said it made the decision to accept payments in cryptocurrencies in response to an increasing desire towards cryptocurrency from the Gen Z audience, the company’s primary consumer.

See Also: You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Other Cryptos With Apple Pay, Google Pay On Kraken

Why It Matters: BitPay’s deal with Pacsun comes just a week after the company announced a partnership with point-of-sale provider Verifone to make cryptocurrency payments a reality at major U.S. retailers.

Verifone’s list of clients includes Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) owned Whole Foods.

Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment option by companies has gained momentum this year. It was reported last month, citing CryptWerk data, that the meme cryptocurrency can now be spent at 1,704 merchants.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up almost 9.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2604 at press time.

Read Next: AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin For Digital Gift Cards

Photo: Courtesy of Phillip Pessar on Flickr