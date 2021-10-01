fbpx

Bitcoin-Centric E-Commerce Website Bitplaza Considers Adding New Cryptos Including Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 1, 2021 5:40 am
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-centric e-commerce website Bitplaza said it plans to add new cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on its shopping app.

What Happened: Bitplaza, which calls itself the “Amazon For Bitcoin,” announced on Twitter that it is adding new cryptocurrency payment methods on its shopping app and asked crypto investors which coins it should add next from among Dogecoin, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, urged Dogecoin investors to vote for the meme cryptocurrency. His tweet has received huge support from the Dogecoin community.

Why It Matters: Bitplaza allows its users to spend Bitcoin for everyday items and offers international shipping. The company’s announcement indicates its expansion into other cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, are seeing increased mainstream adoption in recent years. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been a major catalyst for the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s rise to prominence this year.

Dogecoin’s adoption is growing at a much faster rate than ever. It was reported earlier this month that the meme cryptocurrency can now be spent at 1,704 merchants, citing CryptWerk data. This represents a 41.3% increase from 1,206 merchants at the end of January.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 0.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2033 at press time.

