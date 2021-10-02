Here Comes Pocket Doge With Its First P2E Blockchain Game

Developed on the Binance Smart chain, Pocket Doge (CRYPTO: PDOGE) has recently announced the launch of its first Play to Earn (P2E) blockchain game. The Pocket Doge token features a pixilated Shiba Inu mascot, similar to the original created by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

According to the report, it will allow users to earn rewards and purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the game.

Pocket Doge is one of the first projects on BSC that allows users within the community to select and reflect their tokenomics.

A decentralized application available on the Pocket Doge’s website is being enhanced to implement in-app betting or Pocket Doge agreement deposits.

The company unveiled its first-ever NFT giveaway. The largest 90 buys who held their token investment from its launch on August 17, 2021, through September 11, 2021, were awarded the inaugural Pocket Doge Gold NFT.

The marketplace aims to establish an environment where independent games, music, and art can collaborate and create.

The NFT platform is part of Pocket Doge’s ever-expanding ecosystem, featuring exciting new tokens with unique functions.

Pocket Doge is more than just another P2E gaming platform or NFT marketplace. As a cryptocurrency, its tokenomics empowers investors to choose fully vetted alternative tokens to receive as rewards in its “select and reflect” technology.

Avalanche’s AVAX, and ELROND have been added as additional reward options, available using the Pocket Doge’s dApp. Future updates to the dApp include voting, betting, and tipping mechanisms, as well as the ability to view statistics on individual holdings, rewards, and totals received.

At present, Pocket Doge’s primary focus is on the gaming and art industries, debuting an original single by Last Name Jones called “Pocket Doge,” producing its music video, and releasing the tongue in cheek minigame Pocket Doge: Danger on BSC video game, available for free on their website before the release of the P2E game.

Pocket Doge has already announced the launch of Pocket Productions. This NFT based production company will give artists control over their artistry, often wrestled away by record labels.

The symbol for Pocket Doge is $PDOGE, which is a BEP20 token on the BSC blockchain. The total supply is 100,000,000,000, and one of the key functionalities is the decentralized usage rewards mechanism. For every buy, there is a 5% tax, distributed proportionally among holders as rewards.

There is a 24% tax for every sell: 10% distributed proportionally among holders as rewards; 8% allocated to marketing/dev, and 6% distributed to liquidity.

Photo: Pocketdoge.com

