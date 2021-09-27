fbpx

Tesla FSD Button, Ethereum Rebound, Netflix Crypto Documentary, Bitcoin Predictions, Apple's Charging Woes: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 27, 2021 7:03 am
Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Tesla FSD Button: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday the company had launched a button that allows customers to request access to its full self-driving (FSD) beta testing program. The move comes even as regulators investigate the electric vehicle maker for possible safety defects in its advanced driver assistance system.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Tesla’s Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year despite the global semiconductor shortage.

2. Ethereum Rebounds: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is rebounding strongly after tumbling along with other major cryptocurrencies on Friday. The plunge in cryptocurrencies came after the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country.

3. Netflix Crypto Documentary: Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) said it is making a new documentary that will explore the mysterious death in 2018 of Gerry Cotten, the founder of Canada-based cryptocurrency exchange platform QuadrigaCX, and the $250 million in lost funds that investors believe Cotten stole from them.

4. Bitcoin Surge Predictions: A closely-followed pseudonymous crypto trader known as Pentoshi has told his 284,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin is set to break out and leave altcoins in the dust soon.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin developer and co-founder of Ethereum and Polkadot, Gavin Andresen, said in a recent blog post that the value of a single bitcoin may exceed $6,000,000 by 2061.

5. Proposed EU Charger Rule 'Shocks' Apple: A new rule proposed by the European Union that could make USB-C chargers mandatory for all smartphones may require Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to redesign its iPhones. The new rule is part of the EU’s efforts to reduce e-waste by providing one charger for multiple devices.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the Benzinga EV week in review, Star Trek actor William Shatner’s proposed journey to space, how Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka set aside their rivalry and helped the U.S. golf team to lift the 2020 Ryder Cup, and the stocks that are trending on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum heading into a new week.

