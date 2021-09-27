fbpx

Ethereum On A Strong Rebound As Bitcoin-Led Crypto Markets Shrug Off China's Umpteenth Ban, Dogecoin Flat

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 26, 2021 9:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum On A Strong Rebound As Bitcoin-Led Crypto Markets Shrug Off China's Umpteenth Ban, Dogecoin Flat

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat on Sunday night but other major cryptocurrencies were on a rebound as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.64% to $1.91 trillion.

What Happened: DOGE traded 0.4% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has fallen 10.04% for the week.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shot up 7.04% over 24 hours. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has declined 5.64% over a seven-day period.

The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), rose 2.49% to $43,557.07 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC has fallen 7.26%. 

The biggest 24-hour gainer on Sunday was Uniswap; the coin soared 30.31% to $24.81. For the week, UNI has gained 6.2%.

The token of a popular decentralized trading platform, UNI, gained 25.74% and 19.8% against BTC and ETH respectively. 

Since the year began, UNI has climbed 418.54% in price.

Why It Matters: On Friday, major cryptocurrencies nosedived after China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, repeated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country.

In 24 hours, Bitcoin had stabilized over the $40,000 mark, with multiple analysts brushing off the central bank’s move.

“Each time this happens [China bans cryptocurrencies], the markets react with a price drop, each time the effect is smaller and more short-lived. The ‘China bans bitcoin’ story has gained almost a meme-like status in the bitcoin community because of this,” said Ulrik K. Lykke, executive director at ARK36, a cryptocurrency hedge fund.

“It would seem like a negative thing to have China ban bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but the market barely cares after the 100th time,” said cryptocurrency entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano, as per CoinDesk.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe​​​​​​, on Sunday’s rebound, commented that the markets are “bottomed.”. In a separate tweet, he said, “Markets doing fine, great bounce today.”

On the Ethereum side, the rebound was led by institutional investors as the price moved past the $3,000 level, reported Cointelegraph.

On Friday, it was reported that institutional investors are favoring ETH over BTC, as per the analysts at JP Morgan.

Independent analyst PostyXBT said on Twitter that a further upside is anticipated in ETH as the latest declines lead towards a trend that supports accumulation.

Read Next: Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum See Buying Opportunity After Another China Crackdown

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

Investors are always looking for an edge to beat top stock indexes and legendary stock pickers. Could the answer have been waiting at the pet store all along? read more
Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) developer and co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Gavin Andresen, has forecasted the future of Bitcoin and says the value of a single Bitcoin may one day exceed $6,000,000.  read more
If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act provided payments of $1,200 to eligible adults and another $500 for those with qualifying children. The CARES Act was the first of three rounds of stimulus payments for Americans since March 2020. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. read more