Bitcoin Is About To Leave Altcoins In Dust, Warns Popular Analyst Pentoshi

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 27, 2021 6:21 am
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is about to break out temporarily and leave altcoins in the dust, according to a closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Pentoshi.

What Happened: Pentoshi told his 284,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin’s temporary break out will also lead to new all-time highs and bring in new participants. He clarified that while he is a trader in altcoins — that are cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin — he believes the alt season will end soon.

Pentoshi also said the price of Bitcoin is showing strength on fear, uncertainty and doubt (fud) amid the regulatory crackdown in China.

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

