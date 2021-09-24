fbpx

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

byNeer Varshney
September 24, 2021 6:44 am
Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday.

What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country.

This isn't the first time that China has issued such a warning but according to CoinDesk China reporter, it's one of the most detailed ones yet, mentioning stablecoin Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) as illegal for the first time specifically.

The latest of these warnings came in May, which itself was a reiteration of an earlier ban on financial institutions and payments companies providing any services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

The country's government is aggressively working on developing and testing its own central bank digital currency.

Price Action: The news has sparked a sell-off in the cryptocurrency markets with Bitcoin trading 3.67% lower at $40,068 at press time.

Ethereum traded 6.9% lower at $2,868.25 and Dogecoin traded 9.29% lower at $0.2026.

The cryptocurrency markets were recovering ahead of PBC publishing the latest warning after concerns related to the Evergrande financial crisis sparked a sell-off earlier this week.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Regulations Markets Movers Trading Ideas

