Tom Brady Wants To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Solana

What Happened: Speaking to Jim Gray on the Let’s Go Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that a few NFL players had already "requested to be paid" in cryptocurrency.

“I’d love to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens. I think it’s an amazing thing that’s happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital,” Brady said.

Brady named Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and even the month’s top-performing crypto token Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), on his preferred list of crypto tokens.

“The digital age is upon us. I don’t think we’re ever going back. We’re using the technology and information to track things much better. And I definitely see a world where players are going to be paid in cryptocurrencies in the future,” he said.

The football player’s affinity for crypto isn’t a new development. Earlier this year, he changed his Twitter profile picture to one with “laser eyes” to symbolize his support for Bitcoin and the crypto market.

Brady also partnered with crypto exchange FTX, taking an equity stake in the company and assuming the role of brand ambassador.

“This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet,” he said.

Price Action: At publication Thursday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $44,091, up 1.18%; Ethereum was up by 6.24%, trading at $3,133; and Solana was up 10.89%, trading at $148.26.

