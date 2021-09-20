fbpx

Coinbase Drops Crypto Lending Program Plans After SEC Warning

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 20, 2021 2:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Drops Crypto Lending Program Plans After SEC Warning

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COINannounced in a blog post the company is not launching its crypto lending product. 

The product was intended to pay users interest for lending out their tokens, according to Coinbase. It would have let users earn 4% by lending their tokens.

“Our goal is to create great products for our customers and to advance our mission to increase economic freedom in the world. As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we’ve made the difficult decision not to launch,” Coinbase said in the blog post.

Also Read: To The Moon! Shiba Inu Lands On Coinbase

The Securities and Exchange Commission has threatened to sue the firm if it plans to launch the program. 

The SEC has said Lend would violate longstanding securities regulations, pointing to U.S. Supreme Court cases as precedent. 

Coinbase said in its blog, “We had hundreds of thousands of customers from across the country sign up, and we want to thank you all for your interest. We will not stop looking for ways to bring innovatively, trusted programs and products to our customers.”

This development comes after SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told the U.S. Senate the SEC intends to carry out greater regulatory scrutiny of stablecoins and the majority of the tokens listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, which are securities.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Wants Coinbase To Be 'Aggressive' In Its Dealings With SEC For Greater Good Of Crypto Industry

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories SEC Markets General

Related Articles

Coinbase Launches 'Prime' Brokerage For Institutions To Trade Crypto

Coinbase Launches 'Prime' Brokerage For Institutions To Trade Crypto

U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has launched a comprehensive trading platform for institutional investors. read more
Coinbase Signs $1.36M Deal To Provide US Immigration With Analytics Software

Coinbase Signs $1.36M Deal To Provide US Immigration With Analytics Software

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has secured a government contract that could pay out as much as $1.365 million. read more

Coinbase Drops Plan To Launch Crypto Lending Program

-Bloomberg read more

Coinbase Global Officially Launching Coinbase Prime To All Institutions