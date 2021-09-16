fbpx

Coinbase Files Application To Trade Bitcoin Futures

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 16, 2021 11:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Files Application To Trade Bitcoin Futures

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange could soon offer crypto futures and derivatives on its trading platform.

What Happened: Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has filed an application with the National Futures Association (NFA) to become a registered Futures Commission Merchant.

The crypto exchange stated on Twitter that the move was the next step towards expanding its existing offerings with the broader goal of further growing the cryptoeconomy.

Earlier this month, Coinbase ran into trouble with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when it briefed the regulator about its upcoming “Lend” product.

The SEC reportedly responded by calling the Lend product a security without explaining why and proceeded to subpoena company records and demanded employee testimony.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong called the SEC’s behavior “sketchy” in a series of tweets explaining the crypto exchange’s version of events.

“Look.….we're committed to following the law. Sometimes the law is unclear. So if the SEC wants to publish guidance, we are also happy to follow that,” he said in the tweet.

“But in this case they are refusing to offer any opinion in writing to the industry on what should be allowed and why, and instead are engaging in intimidation tactics behind closed doors. Whatever their theory is here, it feels like a reach/land grab vs other regulators.”

“Meanwhile, plenty of other crypto companies continue to offer a lend feature, but Coinbase is somehow not allowed to,” he added.

Price Action: Coinbase shares are trading down 2.35% on Thursday morning at a price of $241.26. In crypto markets, the leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading above $47,000 at the time of writing.

Photo:  Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why This Investor Is Buying The Dip In Coinbase Stock

Why This Investor Is Buying The Dip In Coinbase Stock

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock sold off this week after the company announced it received a "Wells Notice" from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in regard to its Lend program. read more
Mark Cuban Wants Coinbase To Be 'Aggressive' In Its Dealings With SEC For Greater Good Of Crypto Industry

Mark Cuban Wants Coinbase To Be 'Aggressive' In Its Dealings With SEC For Greater Good Of Crypto Industry

It is important for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to be “aggressive” in its engagement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as per “Dallas Mavericks” owner and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban. read more
Coinbase CEO Laments SEC's 'Sketchy' Behavior As Regulator Threatens To Sue Over Crypto Lending Product

Coinbase CEO Laments SEC's 'Sketchy' Behavior As Regulator Threatens To Sue Over Crypto Lending Product

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong came down heavily on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late night Tuesday on social media. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Could Bitcoin Have A Supercycle? Is It Easier To Buy Bitcoin? Price Predictions? Kraken's Dan Held Weighs In

EXCLUSIVE: Could Bitcoin Have A Supercycle? Is It Easier To Buy Bitcoin? Price Predictions? Kraken's Dan Held Weighs In

Despite a pullback from highs near $65,000 earlier this year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in the middle of a bull run, Kraken Director of Growth Marketing Dan Held told Benzinga in an interview Tuesday. read more