Cameco, GameStop, AMC, TMC, Clover Health And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) and Clover Health Insurance Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is the most-discussed stock on the forum with 666 mentions as at press time, followed by uranium producer Cameco with 217 mentions and videogame retailer GameStop with 215 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Apart from movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment, mining startup TMC the metals company and Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health, the other stocks trending on the forum include tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and oral care company SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

In addition to these stocks, investors are looking ahead to the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.

Why It Matters: Cameco continues to see high interest on the WSB forum amid rising uranium prices and brightening prospects for uranium, which is widely used in nuclear power plants.

Shares of TMC the metals company – formed by the business combination of DeepGreen Metals Inc. and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company – surged on Monday. The Canada-based company is engaged in the exploration of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules.

Apple’s first hardware unveiling event of this year, dubbed “California Streaming” will be held on Sept. 14. The tech giant is expected to introduce new iPhones at the event.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.3% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $446.58 and further rose 0.1% in the after-hours session to $447.22.

Cameco’s shares closed 0.1% higher in the regular trading session at $24.46 and further rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $24.50.

GameStop’s shares closed 6.8% higher in the regular trading session at $203.40 but declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $203.00.

