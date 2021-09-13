 Skip to main content

Why AMC Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $51.97 amid Shang-Chi's continued strong box office momentum and Disney's announcement to debut the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters.

“Shang-Chi” brought in $35 million from 4,300 theaters. Disney’s “Free Guy,” now in its fifth week in theaters, placed second with $5.8 million in 3,650 theaters and “Jungle Cruise,” now in its seventh week of release, ranked in fifth place with $2.4 million from 2,800 screens... Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens making it the largest theatre chain in the United States and internationally. 

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.76 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

