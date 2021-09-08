This Bitcoin-Related Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, Facebook, Disney And Amazon

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of business intelligence and cloud-based services, has over the past year had an amazing return on investment.

Since September 2020, MicroStrategy stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular financial, tech and entertainment companies: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

MicroStrategy is a source for enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

According to MicroStrategy, the company was the first publicly-traded firm to invest significant treasury assets in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

On June 21, MicroStrategy announced that it had purchased an additional approximately 13,005 bitcoins for approximately $489 million in cash at an average price of approximately $37,617 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of June 21, MicroStrategy holds an aggregate of approximately 105,085 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.741 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,080 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

At press time, many are betting against the enterprise analytics company: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MicroStrategy has a total share float of 5.81 million, of which 2.00 million shares are sold short, representing 34.44% of shares sold short.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2020 to present: