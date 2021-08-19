fbpx

Cade Cunningham Signs Endorsement Deal With BlockFi, Takes Signing Bonus In Bitcoin

byAaron Bry
August 19, 2021 4:18 pm
Cade Cunningham Signs Endorsement Deal With BlockFi, Takes Signing Bonus In Bitcoin

Cade Cunningham endeared himself to fans in Stillwater, Oklahoma with his stellar play at Oklahoma State University. Now, the Detroit Pistons’ first-overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft has charmed a new crowd: crypto enthusiasts. 

What Happened: BlockFi, a crypto brokerage, announced on Thursday that the company signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Cunningham.

Cunningham joins Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence as the first overall draft picks to ink deals with crypto platforms, although Lawrence signed with Blockfolio. 

"I'm excited to partner with BlockFi to really diversify my portfolio and manage my crypto assets; especially as they become more important in personal finance," said Cunningham. "For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness."

As part of the partnership, BlockFi will provide Cunningham with a signing bonus paid directly in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) into his BlockFi account, said the announcement.

Natural Fit: BlockFi hopes that Cunningham can use his platform to educate basketball fans about cryptocurrencies and financial strategies.

Zac Prince, co-founder and CEO of BlockFi, says that Cunningham’s interest in cryptocurrencies is compelling to the company and helped spurn the deal. 

"Anyone who watched a minute of Cade's career thus far knows he is the future of basketball. What excites us is his interest in and commitment to cryptocurrencies, which we believe are the future of finance," said Prince.

"Cade is using his platform to educate basketball fans about the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. That should be lauded, and BlockFi will support him every step of the way."

Photo: Still from ESPN "The Jump," YouTube

 

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sports Markets General

