Chainlink And Kusama Among Top Crypto Movers For Today
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 39.26% to $21.65. The trading volume for this coin is currently $140.59 million, which is 5.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 949,849,482.
Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
Max Supply: 66,000,000
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 34.65% at $63.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.05 billion, which is 3.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $17,924,159,657 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 286,294,899.25
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 25.23% to $21.18. Terra’s current trading volume totals $1.13 billion, a 2.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,703,081,841.
Circulating Supply: 410,937,860.06
Max Supply: Not Available
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 15.22% to $0.38. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $101.38 million, a 0.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $962,203,896 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is up 11.56% at $29.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.61 billion, which is 0.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $13,136,624,310 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 446,009,553.92
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) rose 11.54% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $140.54 million, a 0.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,141,646,862 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 10,437,492,378.79
Max Supply: Not Available
- Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 11.07% to $294.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 295.66 million, which is 0.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,651,535,666.
Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
Max Supply: 10,000,000
LOSERS
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 6.99% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $13.90 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,617,731,750.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) declined by 2.28% to $23.94 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $204.48 million, a 0.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,400,512,600.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.91% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.73 million, which is 0.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,777,564,786.
Circulating Supply: 948,012,003.9
Max Supply: Not Available
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell 1.69% to $1.24 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $8.02 billion, a 0.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $57,879,022,948 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
- Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) fell 1.23% to $67.9 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $81.09 million, which is 0.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,189,678,123.
Circulating Supply: 17,513,924
Max Supply: Not Available
