Chainlink And Kusama Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
August 16, 2021 10:46 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 39.26% to $21.65. The trading volume for this coin is currently $140.59 million, which is 5.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 949,849,482.
    Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
    Max Supply: 66,000,000
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 34.65% at $63.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.05 billion, which is 3.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $17,924,159,657 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 286,294,899.25
    Max Supply: 488,630,611
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 25.23% to $21.18. Terra’s current trading volume totals $1.13 billion, a 2.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,703,081,841.
    Circulating Supply: 410,937,860.06
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 15.22% to $0.38. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $101.38 million, a 0.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $962,203,896 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is up 11.56% at $29.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.61 billion, which is 0.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $13,136,624,310 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 446,009,553.92
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) rose 11.54% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $140.54 million, a 0.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,141,646,862 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 10,437,492,378.79
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 11.07% to $294.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 295.66 million, which is 0.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,651,535,666.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000

LOSERS

  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 6.99% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $13.90 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,617,731,750.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) declined by 2.28% to $23.94 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $204.48 million, a 0.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,400,512,600.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.91% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.73 million, which is 0.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,777,564,786.
    Circulating Supply: 948,012,003.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell 1.69% to $1.24 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $8.02 billion, a 0.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $57,879,022,948 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
  • Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) fell 1.23% to $67.9 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $81.09 million, which is 0.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,189,678,123.
    Circulating Supply: 17,513,924
    Max Supply: Not Available

