Chainlink And Kusama Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 39.26% to $21.65. The trading volume for this coin is currently $140.59 million, which is 5.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 949,849,482.

Circulating Supply: 43,825,615

Max Supply: 66,000,000

Circulating Supply: 286,294,899.25

Max Supply: 488,630,611

Circulating Supply: 410,937,860.06

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 446,009,553.92

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 10,437,492,378.79

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000

LOSERS

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 6.99% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $13.90 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,617,731,750.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 948,012,003.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 46,417,606,117

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 17,513,924

Max Supply: Not Available

