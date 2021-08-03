Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 4% lower at $0.198 Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? DOGE traded 2.5% higher over a seven-day trailing period. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.82% higher and 1.11% lower respectively.

The Shiba Inu-themed coin has soared 3387% since the year began.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE has remained rangebound along with the apex cryptocurrency in recent days, partly due to the uncertainty caused by the U.S. infrastructure bill, which is to be partly financed by cryptocurrency transactions.

Despite the lack of major price movement, DOGE continued to attract interest on social media. At press time, DOGE was the second most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform, as per data from Cointrendz.

Recently launched Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) clones — CyberDoge (CRYPTO: CYBRRRDOGE) and Mini Shiba (CRYPTO: MINISHIBA) — also trended on CoinMarketCap.

