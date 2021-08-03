fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.03
364.54
+ 0.01%
DIA
-1.11
350.59
-0.32%
SPY
-0.89
439.40
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.15
148.37
+ 0.77%
GLD
-0.20
170.02
-0.12%

Why Are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Clone Tokens CyberDoge, Mini Shiba Seeing High Interest Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 3, 2021 12:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Clone Tokens CyberDoge, Mini Shiba Seeing High Interest Today?

Two Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) clones are trending on CoinMarketCap in the late hours of Monday.

What Happened: Mini Shiba (CRYPTO: MINISHIBA) and CyberDoge (CRYPTO: CYBRRRDOGE) trended on CoinMarketCap at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

MINISHIBA traded 30.09% lower over 24 hours at $0.00000001018, while CYBRRRDOGE traded 21.6% lower at $0.000000000138 in the same period.

DOGE traded 2.09% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours, while SHIB traded 0.61% higher at $0.000006294.

Why It Matters: Mini Shiba claims to be the son of Shiba Inu — reminiscent of Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), which claims to be the son of Dogecoin.

CyberDoge is a self-described deflationary token on the BSC network that claims to automate earning process by creating “autonomous friction less yield farming and liquidity generation.”

See Also: Can The US Infrastructure Bill 'Kill' Major Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin?

While Cyberdoge is promoting itself by announcing a giveaway of a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) made Cybertruck when they reach a certain market cap threshold, Mini Shiba recently concluded a meme competition.

There is no dearth of DOGE-inspired cryptocurrencies in the market as a number of coins have emerged thanks to the popularity of the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency.
Benzinga’s Take: Investors should conduct due diligence before investing in cryptocurrencies with small market capitalization and volumes regardless of promotion by backers or celebrity endorsement.

Read Next: Why Is Voyager Token (VGX) Skyrocketing Today?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin traded 3.2% lower over 24 hours at $0.1994 Friday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is up 4% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, DOGE moved 1.4% higher against BTC and 4.2% lower against ETH. Since the year began, DOGE has shot up more than 3,500%. read more

Bitcoin Bull Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank' Fame Says This Is Why He Would Never Invest In Dogecoin

‘Shark Tank’ star and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary has likened investing in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to gambling and said the meme cryptocurrency may be considered just an “entertainment” as it has no inherent value. read more

Dogecoin Core Developers, Co-Founder Revive Efforts To Establish Organization Supporting Meme Coin's Development

Core Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) developers and Billy Markus, the co-founder of the meme cryptocurrency, are reviving efforts to create an organization aimed at supporting Dogecoin’s development. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 11.24% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours at press time amid plunging global cryptocurrency market capitalization, which fell 5.65% to $1.47 trillion. What Happened: While DOGE fell over the course of the day, for the week, the Shiba Inu-themed coin is up 22.51%.  read more