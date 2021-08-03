fbpx

Why Is Voyager Token (VGX) Skyrocketing Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 2, 2021 11:01 pm
Why Is Voyager Token (VGX) Skyrocketing Today?

Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) traded 31.45% higher at $2.98 over 24 hours on Monday night.

What’s Moving? VGX shot up 51.48% higher over a seven-day trailing period. Against major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), VGX rose 32.89% and 29.55% respectively over 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Voyager Token (VGX)

Since 2021 began, VGX, the token associated with the cryptocurrency broker that provides investors access to crypto trading, has skyrocketed 1,695.14%.

Why Is It Moving? Voyager Token is seeing high social media interest in the aftermath of Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) announcing the acquisition of Coinify ApS, a cryptocurrency platform with a worldwide userbase in 150 countries.

Under the purchase terms, the consideration to Coinify shareholders will consist of 5.1 million newly issued shares of Voyager Digital common stock and $15 million in cash

See Also: ​​EXCLUSIVE: Voyager Digital CEO Talks Earnings, Crypto Volatility, Products On 'Power Hour'

Voyager will retain $5.5 million of cash on Coinify’s balance sheet, as a part of the agreement.

The purchase of Coinify will give Voyager access to the cryptocurrency payment industry through the former’s platform available in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, as per a company statement.

Read Next: Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Photo: Courtesy of Voyager

