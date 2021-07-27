fbpx

QQQ
-4.06
372.55
-1.1%
DIA
-0.75
352.16
-0.21%
SPY
-2.04
443.06
-0.46%

Goldman Sachs Files An 'Innovate DeFi And Blockchain' ETF

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 27, 2021 6:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Files An 'Innovate DeFi And Blockchain' ETF

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) plans to launch a new investment product that will give investors exposure to the DeFi and blockchain industry.

What Happened: According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Goldman Sachs Innovate DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF will track the performance of the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index.

“The Index is designed to deliver exposure to companies that are aligned with two key themes, the implementation of Blockchain Technology and the Digitalization of Finance,” reads the filing.

However, based on the composition of Solactive’s existing blockchain indices, it is unclear exactly how much actual exposure to the DeFi industry Goldman’s proposed ETF will deliver.

Solative’s index methodology requires a publicly-traded company with a market cap of at least $500 million to be listed on a regulated stock exchange and have an average trading volume exceeded $500 million over the past six months.

Read also: Fireblocks Becomes The Latest Crypto Unicorn Valued At $2B After $300M Funding Round

As a result, its existing blockchain indices consist of companies with known exposure to cryptocurrency like Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), and a number of publicly-traded Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining companies.

Price Action: Goldman Sachs shares closed 0.23% lower on Tuesday, closing at a price of $374.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $38,235, up by 3.32% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News SEC Markets Tech ETFs

Related Articles

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tezos And More — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Sunday, as per Cointrendz.com data. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The apex cryptocurrency traded 21.68% higher for the week and shot up 12.65% over 24 hours to $38,401.61.  read more

Ark Buys More Coinbase As Cathie Wood Speaks At Bitcoin Conference; Also Loads Up On DraftKings, Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 76,562 shares, estimated to be worth about $17.67 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the popular investor spoke at the highly anticipated "The B Word" conference. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper On Bitcoin, Ethereum, When He Would Sell BTC

Venture capitalist and Bitcoin bull Tim Draper joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his thoughts on cryptocurrency and what’s ahead. read more