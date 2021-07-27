Fireblocks Becomes The Latest Crypto Unicorn Valued At $2B After $300M Funding Round

Digital asset custodian Fireblocks has raised $310 million in Series D funding led by several high-profile investors from across the globe.

What Happened: The latest round of funding has boosted the company’s valuation to $2 billion, thereby solidifying its status as a crypto unicorn.

The investment round was co-led by Sequoia Capital, Stripes, Spark Capital, Coatue, DRW VC and SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand’s oldest bank, Siam Commercial Bank.

“As crypto becomes increasingly important, we are seeing an explosion of companies that handle digital assets, including crypto-native companies, fintech companies, neobanks, and traditional financial institutions,” said Ravi Gupta, a partner at Sequoia Capital.

“The secure storage and transfer of digital assets will be core to all of these businesses, and Fireblocks is positioned to become the infrastructure for companies to secure and move digital assets. The visionary team at Fireblocks is providing critical infrastructure to a new financial world and we’re thrilled to be their partner.”

Fireblocks is an all-in-one platform to store, transfer, and issue digital assets, enabling exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to scale digital asset operations.

The platform currently services 500 institutional players, including Revolut, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital and eToro, while securing more than $1 trillion in digital assets.

“Looking ahead into the growth of the industry, there is massive potential for us to continue stepping in and being a trusted partner to financial institutions and other organizations looking to enter the space safely and seamlessly,” said Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov.

Price Action: At press time, the leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $37,700, down 2.09% over the past 24-hours.