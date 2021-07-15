fbpx
Cathie Wood Sells $12.5M In PayPal To Load Up More On Coinbase

byRachit Vats
July 15, 2021 1:10 am
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment on Wednesday shed 41,435 shares, estimated to be worth about $12.46 million, in payments company PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Shares of the company closed 0.15% lower at $300.75 on Wednesday.

The New York-based investment management deployed Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) to buy the shares of the company. Besides ARKW, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) also holds the shares of PayPal.

Together the two ETFs held 901,460 shares, worth $271.5 million, in PayPal ahead of Wednesday’s trades.

The investment firm snapped up 206,410 shares, estimated to be worth about $47.46 million, in cryptocurrency exchange desk Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), on the dip.

See Also: Apple Working On Offering 'Buy Now, Pay Later,' Rivaling Affirm, PayPal: Report

Coinbase shares closed 5.5% lower at $229.94 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs earlier this week noted that even if the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies see further dips, Coinbase will continue to benefit from the volatility.

Ark Invest deployed ARKW and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to buy the shares of Coinbase and also holds COIN shares via ARKF.

Together, the three ETFs held 5.3 million shares, worth around $1.29 billion, in Coinbase ahead of Wednesday’s trades. 

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Wednesday include Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC:TCEHY), Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) and buys included UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH).

 

