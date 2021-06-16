fbpx
Dogecoin LGBTQ+ Pride-Themed NFT's Partial Proceeds To Go To 'It Gets Better' Project Because 'Do Only Good Everyday'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 16, 2021 5:31 am
A self-styled general in the "DOGE Army" with the Twitter handle “TheDogeCoinMilitia” is putting up a digital non-fungible token or NFT “Unity Coin” for sale to mark Pride.

What Happened: The Dogecoin (DOGE) collectible was designed by DogeCoinMilitia and DogeDrip. The collectible coin comes along with a physical coin to match the digital asset, as per the item description on Mintable, an NFT marketplace.

DOGE traded 3.24% lower at $0.315 at press time over 24-hours. The cryptocurrency fell 1.97% and 0.63% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

BTC and ETH traded 1.44% and 2.79% lower respectively at $39,877.63 and $2,518.12 over 24 hours.

The auction is set to close on Wednesday with a starting bid of $49.86. At press time, no bids were in place.

Why It Matters: The item description states that in the spirit of the community's motto of "Do Only Good Everyday," 10% of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the It Gets Better Project — a non-profit organization helping the LGBTQ+ community.

Last month, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus’ “Capped Doge” NFT sold for $70,000, his other NFT art found takers as well. 

In March, Beeple set a record by selling an NFT piece for $69 million. 

Read Next: Beeple NFT Price Could Have Been Even Higher Than $69M — Only If Crypto's Controversy Child Had His Way

