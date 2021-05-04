fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.19
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
341.11
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
418.19
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.52
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.84
+ 0%

Dogecoin Co-Founder's 'Capped Doge' NFT Goes For $70,000, 'Dogecoin Alpha,' Others Find Takers Too

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 4, 2021 6:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Co-Founder's 'Capped Doge' NFT Goes For $70,000, 'Dogecoin Alpha,' Others Find Takers Too

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has sold a number of pieces of non-fungible token art as of Tuesday.

What Happened: Markus announced the sale of the pieces on the Foundation marketplace on Monday. The Dogecoin card NFTs are still on sale as of press time.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The series was described by Markus as “charming, unique, single mint" collectibles.

Markus said the artwork was in collaboration with his friend Laura Shigihara, a game developer and composer. 

According to Shigihara, she is responsible for the audio for “Plants vs. Zombies,” “To The Moon,” and “World of Warcraft” among others.

Why It Matters: The highest bid of 20.7727 Ethereum (ETH), or $70,509.19, was secured by the “Capped Doge” card, which according to Markus was inspired by countless requests to “CAP THE DOGE” that he received over the years.

Also sold was a card titled “Dogecoin Alpha” for 8.8888 ETH, or $30,171.73. The artwork is related to the creation of the joke cryptocurrency and the initial days of the collaboration between Markus and Jackson Palmer, the other co-creator of DOGE.

Other pieces that found takers include “Hydroge, So Destroy,” “Ackshually Doge,” “Doughge,” and “The Billionaire Doge.”

See Also: Humanoid Sophia Sells Her NFT Art For $700,000

These cards were sold in the range of 0.25 ETH ($848.58) to 1.22 ETH ($4,141.07).

DOGE hit an all-time high on Monday, just below the 45 cent mark spurred on by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief Elon Musk’s scheduled appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded nearly 13% higher at $0.43 at press time. ETH traded 8.81% higher at $3,361.46.

In March, an NFT artwork by digital artist Beeple sold for a record $69 million. Everything from toilet paper to newspaper columns has been sold recently as NFTs.

Read Next: Ellen Too Late On NFT Scene? 'Woman With Stick Cat' Underwhelms Despite Dogecoin Appearance On Show

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Co-Creator Sold All His Coins For Just Enough To Afford A Used Honda Civic In 2015 — Now DOGE Is Bigger Than Honda

Dogecoin (DOGE), which hit an all-time high near the 45-cent level on Monday night, has now surpassed automaker Honda Motor Co. read more

Dogecoin But On Ethereum Blockchain? renDOGE Hits All-Time High

renDOGE (RENDOGE), a one-for-one representation of Dogecoin (DOGE) on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain — soared to an all-time high of nearly $0.46 on Monday. What Happened: At press time, RENDOGE traded 8.96% higher at $0.42, while ETH traded 9.38% higher at $3,300.75. read more

Dogecoin Hits Another All-Time High Just Below 45 Cents Amid Elon Musk-SNL Speculation

Dogecoin (DOGE) hit an all-time high of nearly $0.45 on Monday night, days ahead of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s scheduled appearance on “Saturday Night Live” where the joke cryptocurrency is expected to feature. read more

Dogecoin Just Jumped A Fence And Has Room To Run

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up over 10% on Monday and still has room to run. The popular Shibu Inu-branded coin has made a serious turnaround recently and cryptocurrency traders and investors have taken notice. read more