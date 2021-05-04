Dogecoin Co-Founder's 'Capped Doge' NFT Goes For $70,000, 'Dogecoin Alpha,' Others Find Takers Too

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has sold a number of pieces of non-fungible token art as of Tuesday.

What Happened: Markus announced the sale of the pieces on the Foundation marketplace on Monday. The Dogecoin card NFTs are still on sale as of press time.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The series was described by Markus as “charming, unique, single mint" collectibles.

I'm delighted to announce that the first edition of Dogecoin card NFTs are up for bidding! See them here: https://t.co/hCabXEXxGq In collaboration with my incredibly talented friend @supershigi, this 6-card series are charming, unique, single mint collectables on @withFND pic.twitter.com/t2V94S4Y1j — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 3, 2021

Markus said the artwork was in collaboration with his friend Laura Shigihara, a game developer and composer.

According to Shigihara, she is responsible for the audio for “Plants vs. Zombies,” “To The Moon,” and “World of Warcraft” among others.

Why It Matters: The highest bid of 20.7727 Ethereum (ETH), or $70,509.19, was secured by the “Capped Doge” card, which according to Markus was inspired by countless requests to “CAP THE DOGE” that he received over the years.

Also sold was a card titled “Dogecoin Alpha” for 8.8888 ETH, or $30,171.73. The artwork is related to the creation of the joke cryptocurrency and the initial days of the collaboration between Markus and Jackson Palmer, the other co-creator of DOGE.

Other pieces that found takers include “Hydroge, So Destroy,” “Ackshually Doge,” “Doughge,” and “The Billionaire Doge.”

See Also: Humanoid Sophia Sells Her NFT Art For $700,000

These cards were sold in the range of 0.25 ETH ($848.58) to 1.22 ETH ($4,141.07).

DOGE hit an all-time high on Monday, just below the 45 cent mark spurred on by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief Elon Musk’s scheduled appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded nearly 13% higher at $0.43 at press time. ETH traded 8.81% higher at $3,361.46.

In March, an NFT artwork by digital artist Beeple sold for a record $69 million. Everything from toilet paper to newspaper columns has been sold recently as NFTs.

Read Next: Ellen Too Late On NFT Scene? 'Woman With Stick Cat' Underwhelms Despite Dogecoin Appearance On Show