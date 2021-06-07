Biogen And Norweigan Cruise Line Lead The SPY In A Mixed Day Of Trading

Major U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as investors continue to weigh better-than-expected May unemployment rate numbers from last Friday.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed slightly lower by 0.097% to $422.19.

(NYSE: SPY) closed slightly lower by 0.097% to $422.19. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE: DIA) finished down by 0.38% to $346.59.

(NYSE: DIA) finished down by 0.38% to $346.59. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) closed higher by 0.30% to $336.60.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) and Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) were among the top S&P 500 gainers Monday.

Biogen shares were trading higher Monday after the company was granted accelerated FDA approval for its ADUHELM Alzheimer's candidate.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR), Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) and Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) were among the top losers in the SPY Monday.

Progressive shares were trading lower Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced an $85 price target.

Elsewhere On The Street

(Photo: Norwegian Cruise Lines)