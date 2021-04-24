Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Host 'Saturday Night Live' On May 8

One of the most well-known names in the stock market will be a host of "Saturday Night Live" in May and could bring a new viewers to the long-running NBC show.

What Happened: It was announced Saturday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will be the host on "Saturday Night Live" on May 8.

Musk will join musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will make her sixth appearance on the show. Cyrus last appeared as the musical guest on an April 25, 2020, “SNL At Home” episode, broadcast during the early days of the pandemic.

"Saturday Night Live" airs on NBC, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), with replays available on streaming services Hulu and Peacock.

The show is typically hosted by movie and television actors, musicians and athletes. Some notable exceptions have been George Steinbrenner, Donald Trump, Al Gore and Ralph Nader.

Why It’s Important: Musk is one of the most well-known figures in the world and is currently the second richest person on the planet.

Musk has over 50 million followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and has a loyal following of fans. The show hosted by Musk could bring fans to "SNL" who have never tuned in for the weekly show.

The highest rated episode of the current SNL season was on November 7, 2020, when Dave Chappelle hosted. The 9 million that tuned into the show was the most the show had in over three years.

Cyrus released “Plastic Hearts” on RCA Records in November. The appearance could boost sales of singles from Cyrus, which could boost the performance of the music division of Sony Group (NASDAQ: SONY).

Tesla Stock: Tesla is set to report earnings on Monday. Shares of Tesla closed at $729.40 on Friday.

Image by Daniel Oberhaus (2018)