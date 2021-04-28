Ellen Too Late On NFT Scene? 'Woman With Stick Cat' Underwhelms Despite Dogecoin Appearance On Show

Television host Ellen DeGeneres’ non-fungible-token art titled “Woman With Stick Cat” was sold for over $14,000 on Tuesday.

What Happened: The NFT art was sold in three packages — Platinum, Gold, and Silver. The Platinum edition secured a winning bid of $14,555.

Five out of the 10 Gold packages put on sale were sold for $2,500. All 64 Gold editions were sold at $100.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

The Platinum package contains a 4K video file featuring a monologue from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The other two packages contain a high-resolution selfie of DeGeneres holding a stick-figure cat drawing, but only the Gold version is accompanied by a printed physical copy.

Why It Matters: While $14,555 is a sizable amount, NFT artworks have secured far higher valuations in the past.

A piece by digital artist Beeple was sold for $69 million last month. A journalist put on sale a column from the broadsheet published by the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) and it fetched $500,000.

Even artwork by a humanoid robot brought in $700,000. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet for $2.9 million, something that DeGeneres noted in her now sold monologue.

See Also: The World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching $83,000 In NFT Sale

The relatively low valuation of “Woman With Stick Cat” is despite the fact that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made an appearance on The Ellen Show on Tuesday — with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center of attention.

Cuban is a supporter of NFTs as well and has put in place a digital gallery to display them.

Most NFT sales are underpinned by the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. That cryptocurrency touched an all-time high on Tuesday. It should be noted that DeGeneres’ auction was denominated in dollars and proceeds will go to a not-for-profit organization.

ETH traded 7.06% higher at $2,687.68 at press time.

Read Next: Doge Might Be Stealing Thunder But NFT Craze Not Over: Mark Cuban's Lazy Display Amasses 200,000 Visitors In Less Than A Month

Photo by Zennie Abraham on Flickr