Curious What Dogecoin 'Sounds Like?' With $364, You Can Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 25, 2021 11:46 pm
An artist from Canada has transformed Dogecoin’s (DOGE) cryptograph into electronic music, which is on sale as non-fungible token art.

What Happened: The sounds —dubbed Cryptowaves —  created by the producer and singer ill-esha forms the part of a larger collection or album known as “The Orphan Block.”

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The “Doge Orphan” piece is a limited edition NFT art that blends photography, digital painting, generative visuals, and sound design.

“All graphs and non-vocal sounds sourced entirely from Dogecoin first-quarter 2021 charts,” according to the art’s Open Sea listing

The piece was listed on sale for 0.15 Ethereum (ETH) or $364. ETH traded 9.51% higher at $2,457.81 at press time, while DOGE traded 6.17% lower at $0.26.

The artist has also taken charts of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Uniswap (UNI), and ETH and transformed them into music.

BTC and UNI traded 4.06% and 15.17% higher at $52,221.78 and $35.50 respectively. 

Why It Matters: While DOGE surged in popularity this month, touching an all-time high of $0.43 on Apr. 16, the NFT craze has kept up the pace. 

“Shark Tame” fame investor Mark Cuban’s “Lazy” NFT gallery grew to 200,000 users within 30 days of its launch in April.  

Last week, Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) launched NFTs featuring their Slim Jam brand and DOGE in honor of “Doge Day.”

See Also: Doge Day Ends With A Whimper Instead Of A Howl As Dogecoin Shrinks Over 20%

In March, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk too had considered selling a song on NFTs as a NFT and had wanted the artist Beeple to pay for it in DOGE, but later changed his mind.

Read Next: 7 Strange Things You Can Own As A Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

