Only Doge Accepted Here: Beeple's Offer Of $69M NFT Not Good Enough For Elon Musk

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 15, 2021 11:04 pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s song about NFTs, which he put up on sale as a non-fungible token on Monday has found a taker in the artist Mike Winkelmann, popularly known as Beeple.

What Happened: Beeple offered Musk $69 million for the catchy song but Musk wanted to be paid 420 million Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) instead. 

It is notable that Musk’s asking price of 420 million DOGE equals $24 million, which is significantly less than Beeple’s offer.

Even the tweet announcing the sale of the song was put on sale on v.cent, a marketplace for buying and selling Tweets.

At press time, the highest bid on that tweet was ETH 153.48 or $275,000.

DOGE traded 2.68% lower at $0.057 at press time, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 6.77% at $1,759.12. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 9.3% lower at $54,580.57.

Why It Matters: Beeple himself sold an NFT artwork titled “The First 5000 Days” for $69 million last week through the auction house Christie’s. 

Musk’s price tag of 420 million DOGE is seemingly a reference to cannabis slang which refers to smoking the psychoactive drug at 4:20 pm.

NFTs have been gaining momentum of late with 2010’s memes “Grumpy Cat” and “Bad Luck Brian” selling for $83,463.74 and $36,000 recently on the Foundation marketplace.

A Banksy piece, whose original was destroyed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts, went for $394,000 as a digitalized NFT at an auction this month.

Musk’s partner — the Canadian artist Grimes — too has sold NFT artwork and so has Lindsay Lohan.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.05% higher at $707.94 on Monday and fell 0.84% in the after-hours session.

