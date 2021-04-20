If You Invested $1,000 In Binance Coin (BNB) On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Last week Binance Coin (BNB) hit its all-time high of $637.44 last week but even after falling 22% from that level, the cryptocurrency's year-to-date are hard to match.

The Token: Originally launched in 2017 through an initial coin offering as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, it has since moved on to its own blockchain. BNB has a variety of uses including as a payment mechanism, a utility token, and also powers the Binance Decentralized Exchange.

The rising costs of Ethereum transactions have propelled BNB along with other tokens such as PancakeSwap (CAKE) this year. BNB is the third coin on the list of cryptocurrencies arranged by market capitalization published by CoinMarketCap. The top two cryptocurrencies by market cap are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

On a 24-hour period at press time, BTC traded 3.25% lower at $55,272.27 while ETH traded 5.6% lower at $2,143.86. BNB was in the red 6.73% at $496.35.

The Investment: If you invested $1,000 on the first day of the year when the token opened for trading at $37.37, you would have received 26.75 BNB.

The coins would be worth $13,282.04 as per the price prevalent at press time, which represents a gain of 1,228.20%.

See Also: $1,000 Dogecoin Investment On Jan. 1 Could Buy You A Tesla Model S — But Holding This Crypto Would Have Gotten You 4

Comparatively, BTC and ETH have risen 88.45% and 184.65% respectively in the same period.

A similar investment in BTC and ETH would be worth $1,906.33 and $2,906.10 respectively.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In Neo Crypto On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Would Have Now